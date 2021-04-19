St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in a theft investigation.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 6:45 p.m., the suspect placed merchandise in his jacket pocket and then left the Family Dollar store in Lexington Park without paying.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or email allison.mattera@stmarysmd.com. Case # 20489-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

