12-Year-Old Male Charged with First Degree Murder After Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old, Police Searching for Second Suspect Involved in Stabbing

Detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested and charged a 12-year-old male from Washington, DC, with first degree murder and related charges. He is charged as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old King Douglas of Upper Marlboro.

Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random shooting.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shopping center in the 1700 block of Ritchie Station Court for an initial report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, officers located the victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim, a 13-year-old male, was located nearby suffering from stab wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. He has since been released from a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting and stabbing stemmed from a dispute between two groups of juveniles in the shopping center.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect who stabbed the surviving victim.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0017110.