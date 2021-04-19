Police Arrest White Plains Man, Recover Handgun After Assault in Waldorf

On Friday, April 16 at 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a bar in the 3000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a man with a handgun.

Prior to the officers’ arrival, the man walked out of the bar and jumped into a truck, which was parked nearby.

The suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the driver of the truck, and demanded he be driven to another location. The victim drove about 10 yards and stopped at which time the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

Officers observed the suspect in the parking lot and safely took him into custody. Officers found approximately six grams of cocaine in the suspect’s pocket and they recovered the firearm the suspect used.

Officers learned the suspect is prohibited from possessing a firearm and he had an open warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Robert Maurice Queen, 30, of White Plains, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, failure to register as a sex offender and drug charges.

Officers Hooper and Neal are continuing the investigation.

