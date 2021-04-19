Charles County Sheriff’s Office Introduces New Victim Services Program With Enhanced Services for Victims of Crime

Sheriff Troy Berry is proud to announce that, with the recent hire of a new Victim/Witness Services Coordinator, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be offering improved services for victims and witnesses of crimes. “Connecting people in our community to the resources available to them, especially victims of crimes, has always been a priority for the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Berry. “We look forward to providing more services for the people who need them.”

Ms. Jessica Foster, a Towson graduate who previously served as a Child Life Specialist at Children’s National Health System and as Bereavement Coordinator for Calvert Hospice, is stepping into her new role as the CCSO’s Victim/Witness Services Coordinator. “My goal in joining CCSO is to build on the resiliency of our community and help to develop a valuable support service for victims of crime,” said Ms. Foster. “I hope to serve as a trusted guide to the many local, state, and national resources that are available, and collaborate with local agencies and victim services professionals to continue to enhance available support services.”

The Victim Services Unit will provide immediate support for victims and/or witnesses at the scene of the crime, provide emotional support following a traumatic event or during an investigation, explain victims’ rights and the processes of the criminal justice system, assist with providing emergency needs, and guiding victims to appropriate resources.

To reach the Victim Services Unit directly, contact Ms. Jessica Foster at (301) 609-6423 or Fosterjl@ccso.us.

