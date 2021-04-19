Deputy First Class William Weston “Wes” Beisel, 32, passed away at his Hollywood, Md. home on April 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Ashley, and their two sons, William and Waylon. He also leaves behind his parents, Rebecca and Larry Beisel of Ruther Glen, Va. and Kenny and Lisa Wilson of Kennet, Mo., as well as 4 siblings: Kaitlyn, Samantha, Matthew and Joseph. His loss is also mourned by his many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, friends, and fellow officers.

Wes was a devoted father, husband, son and brother who proudly served his community as a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy. He loved to make others laugh, and often inspired his family and friends to smile and laugh so hard that they cried. He also enjoyed sharing stories, preparing smoked or grilled food for his loved ones, and playing hockey.

Wes served as a school resource officer assigned to Northern High School (NHS) in Owings, Md. He began his career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2012, fulfilling his childhood dream of working in law enforcement. He served many roles during his career, including patrol deputy, traffic reconstruction investigator, FOP lodge secretary, Community Action Team member, and school resource officer.

Services will be held at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home at 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, Md. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Public visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m with funeral service to follow. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD.

Financial contributions to ease the financial burden of DFC Beisel’s sudden and tragic loss on his family are welcome and appreciated. The Calvert County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 has organized a Memorial Fund on GoFundMe, 100 percent of the proceeds of which will benefit Wes’ widow and young children.

Financial donations can be made online at https://gofund.me/f0e31314. Donations can also be dropped off in-person at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 30 Church Street, Prince Frederick, Md. These should be labeled: “Attention “Wes Beisel Memorial Fund”. Donations may be mailed to the Calvert FOP Lodge 109, P.O. Box 851, Prince Frederick, Md. Please make check donations payable to: “Calvert FOP Lodge 109” and write “Wes Beisel Memorial Fund” in the memo line.