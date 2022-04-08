Front Royal Police Department in Virginia Arrest Lexington Park Man for Solicitation of a Minor

UPDATE 4/8/2022: FRONT ROYAL, VA: On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Front Royal Police Detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area.

Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes.

An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of the detectives who the suspect believed was an underage female, for photographs and sexually explicit material.

The initial conversation was unsolicited and initiated by the suspect.

During the investigation, a designated meeting place was arranged, and the male arrived at that location to engage in illicit sexual conduct with the juvenile female. When the suspect arrived, he met with Front Royal detectives instead.

Police identified the suspect as Nathan Lindgren, 26, of Lexington Park, Maryland

Lindgren was arrested on March 31, 2022, and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail, where he remains on a no bond status. Lindgren has a preliminary hearing set for April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in Warren County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.

Anyone with further information on the case, contact Detective M.R. Ramey at 540-636-2208 or by email at [email protected]

Lindgren was charged with the following.

Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Indecent Liberties, Propose Sex Act (Attempt)

Lindgren had a court date set in Calvert County this month (April of 2022), however, it has been rescheduled for May of 2022, for the previous charges below. Lindgren was charged with ten counts of possession and ten counts of distribution of child pornography in April of 2021.

Maryland State Police arrested a St. Mary’s County man today on child pornography charges.

The suspect, Nathan Lindgren, 25, of Lexington Park, is charged with ten counts of possession and ten counts of distribution of child pornography. He is awaiting his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner in Calvert County.

According to a preliminary investigation, investigators from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a Cybertip in March 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the possession and distribution of child pornography. During the course of the investigation, it was learned the criminal activity spanned across both St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police along with other members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to include Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at Lindgren’s residence. Lindgren was subsequently arrested and charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children task force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

