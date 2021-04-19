Maryland State Police Arrest St. Mary’s County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police arrested a St. Mary’s County man today on child pornography charges.

The suspect, Nathan Lindgren, 25, of Lexington Park, is charged with ten counts of possession and ten counts of distribution of child pornography. He is awaiting his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner in Calvert County.

According to a preliminary investigation, investigators from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a Cybertip in March 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the possession and distribution of child pornography. During the course of the investigation, it was learned the criminal activity spanned across both St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police along with other members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to include Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at Lindgren’s residence. Lindgren was subsequently arrested and charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children task force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

