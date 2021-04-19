30 Residents Displaced After Firefighters Find Staircase Compromised in Lexington Park

On Monday, April 19, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Valley Lee, and Hollywood responded to 46860 Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure collapse.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three-story apartment complex and after investigating, firefighters found the first and second and floor staircases support beams and rails were compromised.

NAS Patuxent River responded with Brush 13 and their structural collapse trailer and along with firefighters from Bay District made “shoring” support beams to stabilize the staircase.

Property managers were on the scene, and a St. Mary’s County Building Inspector was requested to the scene.

Firefighters reported approximately 30 occupants would be displaced.

No injuries were reported.

