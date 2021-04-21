UPDATE: 2-Year-Old Boy Killed in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Collision, Maryland State Police Investigating

UPDATE 4/21/2021: The Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a two vehicle crash yesterday in Charles County that killed a toddler and injured three others.

The deceased victim is a 2-year-old-boy, the child of the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, identified as Princess Cecilia Pearl Collins, 21, of Waldorf, Maryland.

The driver was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The toddler, Rahssan Johnson, was pronounced deceased at the same hospital. The child’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Another child of the driver, a 2-month old boy, identified as Jahan Keys, was medevaced by MSP Trooper 7 to Children’s National Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

At about 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Rt. 5 (Leonardtown Road) in the area of Pika Road. Responding troopers found the Hyundai and a 2018 Ford F-250 truck, for reasons unknown at this time, had collided nearly head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as William Anthony Hall, 48, of Waldorf, was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the child safety seats that the children were restrained in were incorrectly installed, both facing forward in the rear passenger seat, and not fully secured to the vehicle.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is conducting a detailed crash investigation. Troopers from the Forestville Barrack also responded, along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The State Highway Administration handled the 3-hour road closure for the crash investigation.

The investigation is continuing. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for review.



On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pika Drive and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one patient trapped, and a child not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Hyundai sedan and a Ford pickup truck involved in a head-on style collision.

First arriving First Responders found one child not breathing and a second child going in and out of consciousness.

Due to the nature of the call and number of priority patients, incident command requested multiple helicopters along with additional (ALS) Advanced Life-Support crews to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR for an unknown amount of time before transporting one child to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was estimated to be 2-years-old.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 7 and Trooper 6.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one child, estimated to be 4-months-old, to an area children’s trauma center.

Trooper 6 landed at a nearby hospital and transported the operator of the Hyundai sedan to an area trauma center. The patient was an adult female.

Police are conducting Reconstruction and the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. A county roads sand and sign truck were requested to the scene.

Expect delays, road closures and please watch for First Responders.

Updates will be provided when they become available.