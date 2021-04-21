The Prince George’s County Police Department Mourns Death of Off-Duty Officer

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the loss of an off-duty officer Corporal Ahmed Lopez who passed away last Tuesday evening during a medical emergency.

Corporal Lopez was a 15-year veteran of the agency. The well-liked, dedicated officer spent the majority of his career assigned to the Bureau of Patrol – at the District IV station in Oxon Hill.

Corporal Lopez grew up in Washington DC. He loved spending time with his family and friends. You could catch Corporal Lopez laughing and spending time with his fellow officers at FOP Lodge 89. He will be missed!

He is survived by his son, siblings, and mother and many other relatives and his family here at the Prince George’s County Police Department. We offer our deepest condolences to his entire family.

