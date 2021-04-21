Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect for St. Mary’s and Calvert County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Mary’s County, and Central Charles County until 1:30 p.m.

At 12:43 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Nanjemoy Creek, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

* Locations impacted include… King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Nanjemoy Creek, Port Tobacco River, Popes Creek, Golden Beach, Wicomico, Hughesville,

Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Bryantown, Morganza, Dentsville, Weedonville, Chaptico, Mount Victoria, Bel Alton, Newburg and Faulkner.

HAIL…1.00IN

WIND…60MPH