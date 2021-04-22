Baby Saved After 18-Year-Old Mother is Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights, Police Investigating and Searching for Suspect

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of 18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones of Suitland. Quinones and a second female were shot on Tuesday in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The second victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Quinones was pregnant. Her unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

On April 20, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department observed Quinones and the second female victim in distress at the intersection of Rail Street and Southern Avenue in Southeast DC. The officers discovered they were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed for emergency medical treatment. Quinones died of her injuries a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot both victims as they were crossing Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue. The victims then ran down Southern Avenue and crossed into DC seeking help.

We are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0017572.