Detectives Arrest Landover Man for Theft Scheme After Stealing Multiple Honda Airbags

Detectives assigned to our Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team have arrested and charged 30-year-old Michael Roane of the 600 block of Stretford Way in Landover. Roane is charged with thirty-five counts of theft-scheme, motor vehicle theft, tampering with motor vehicles and other related charges.

Following a lengthy investigation into airbag thefts, detectives with the WAVE team took Roane into custody on April 15, 2021. At the time of his arrest, Roane was in a car reported stolen from Washington, DC., and was in possession of 13 airbags which had been stolen earlier in the day from Prince George’s County and Montgomery County.

The preliminary investigation revealed Roane targets airbags from Hondas and then sells them.

The value of the recovered 13 stolen airbags is believed to be approximately $32,500. Roane is suspected of stealing more than 100 airbags in the region in recent months. Detectives continue to investigate the subsequent sale of some of those stolen airbags.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact W.A.V.E detectives at 301-516-3788. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.PGCrimesolvers.org, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0016646.

