Cruise Aboard the Historic Wm. B. Tennison

Enjoy specialty cruises aboard the historic Wm. B. Tennison departing from the Calvert Marine Museum. Built in 1899, the Tennison is the only Coast Guard licensed log-hulled, passenger-carrying vessel in the United States. The vessel served as an oyster buyboat until 1978 and has been designated a National Historic landmark. All specialty cruises are open to the public and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. To purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/WmBTennisonCruises. For more information, please contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 8083 or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.

Sunday, May 9 – Mother’s Day Morning Cruise 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 – Mother’s Day Evening Cruise 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Celebrate Mom with a one-hour morning or evening cruise and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. You are welcome to bring drinks and snacks to enjoy during the cruise. Carnations for mom will be available. Ages 13 and older are $10; children 12 and under are $5. Preregistration is required.

Sunday, June 20 – Father’s Day Morning Cruise 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 – Father’s Day Evening Cruise 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Surprise Dad with a one-hour morning or evening cruise on his big day. Enjoy the sights and sounds of Solomons Harbor and the Patuxent River. You are welcome to bring drinks and snacks to enjoy during the cruise. Ages 13 and older are $10; children 12 and under are $5. Preregistration is required.

