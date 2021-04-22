Waldorf Man Charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm

April 22, 2021
On April 21, 2021, members of the Firearms Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, served two search warrants related to an on-going firearms investigation.

During one of the searches, detectives recovered a loaded firearm and ammunition inside the residence.

The subject of the investigation, Andre Joseph Burch, 28, of Waldorf, was inside the home but fled through a back door. He was apprehended and arrested without further incident. Burch is prohibited from possessing ammunition and regulated firearms, and was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm due to prior convictions and illegal possession of ammunition.

Burch was released the next day on his own recognizance by a judge.

Det. H. Burgess is investigating.

