St. Mary’s County Commissioners Approve Relief Fund to Support Nonprofit Organizations Impacted by COVID-19

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the Commissioners approved the St. Mary’s County Nonprofit Relief Fund. St. Mary’s County recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many nonprofits. To provide local relief from this hardship, St. Mary’s County has activated the Nonprofit Relief Fund for entities in all categories of IRS 501(c) designation with a physical location in the County.

The new grant program will have a maximum budget of $375,000. The goal is to provide grants to support nonprofits that have experienced adverse economic impacts resulting from COVID-19 and/or other circumstances that impact the nonprofit’s ability to provide programs and/or services.

Grants may be used for any costs incurred through the ordinary course of the nonprofit’s operation. Grant funds will be divided equally among the qualified and complete applications received.

Nonprofits must be in good standing with the State of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, and the County Treasurer’s Office.

All nonprofits are encouraged to apply. Priority funding will be given to organizations that have not already received an award from the NORI program Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development administered in 2020.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 7, 2021.

For more information and to access the online application starting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, visit https://www.yesstmarysmd.com.

If you have any questions, please contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director, Department of Economic Development at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com, or by phone 240-925-7178.