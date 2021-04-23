St. Mary’s County April 20, 2021 Commissioner Meeting Rollup

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized important milestones and initiatives by presenting Proclamations for National Public Library Week, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Fair Housing Month, Administrative Professionals Month and National County Government Month.

At 9:15, the Commissioners held a Public Hearing to accept comment on the Department of Economic Development’s request for a Property Tax Incentive for Investing in Commercial Properties ordinance.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Sheriff’s Office to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the St. Mary’s County Health Department for the State Opioid Response Year 2 Supplemental Grant No-Cost-Extension for Jail-Based Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Re-entry grant, project US2107, for the revised amount of $387,419. The funding is for a comprehensive program to aid in combating opioid addiction in St. Mary’s County.



The Commissioners also approved a budget amendment from the Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $275,928 from the State Opioid Response Year 2 Jail-Based Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Re-entry grant, project US2147 to fund staff and services related to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) presented the FY2022 Capital Improvement Budget and FY2023-2027 Plan to the Commissioners for review.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation received approval from the Commissioners to accept a $5,530,000 grant in support of the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center upgrade, housing and medical unit related projects.

The Commissioners approved an MOU between the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration, and the county to maintain a traffic signal at FDR Boulevard and Pegg Road in Lexington Park

The Commissioners approved STS CARES Act Grant funding for $1,129,392 from the Maryland Department of Transportation for use by the St. Mary’s Transit System.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management for a budget amendment to purchase development rights.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Economic Development to begin accepting applications for a nonprofit relief grant. St. Mary’s County has been awarded $375,508 for grants to nonprofits. Applications will be online and open May 7, 2021.

Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, updated the Commissioners on Emergency Medical Service Supplemental Staffing.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary's County is Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.