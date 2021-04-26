Police Investigating Stabbing at California Wawa, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at approximately 10:52 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the Wawa located at 23141 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported hemorrhage/lacerations medical call.

While responding to the scene, First Responders were advised it was injuries after an assault/stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 39-year-old male heavily bleeding with injuries to the upper body.

Due to weather, all helicopters were unavailable. The victim was transported by ground to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating the assault, a preliminary investigation revealed the victim and his vehicle were located at the gas pumps when an unknown vehicle and suspect arrived on the scene and confronted the victim before assaulting him.

The victim was reportedly not cooperative with police.

Updates will be provided when they become available.