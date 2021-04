On Sunday, April 25, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police responded to a parking lot in the area of 30050 Three Notch Road and Henry Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported deceased female in a vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene and found an unknown aged female deceased inside of the vehicle.

Technicians from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.