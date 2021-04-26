Detectives Arrest Three Suspects in Connection of Fatal Shooting of Pregnant 18-Year-Old, Baby Expected to Survive

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives identified and charged three suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones. The suspects were located and taken into custody in Washington, DC.

The suspects are 21-year-old Malik Johnson and his brother, 22-year-old Michael Johnson. Their last known address is in the 2700 block of 31st Street in Southeast, Washington, DC. The third suspect is 23-year-old Bianca McDuffie of the 200 block of K Street in Southwest, Washington DC.

Quinones and a second female were shot on April 20, 2021, as they crossed Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victims ran down Southern Avenue and crossed into DC seeking help. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department saw the victims in distress at the intersection of Rail Street and Southern Avenue. The officers discovered both had been shot and they were rushed for emergency medical treatment. Quinones was pregnant.

Her unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery. Quinones died of her injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital. Her baby remains hospitalized and is expected to survive. The second female victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Malik Johnson as the shooter. His brother, Michael, had been involved with Quinones and is believed to be the baby’s father. The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Malik Johnson is charged with first and second degree murder for the fatal shooting of Quinones as well as two counts of attempted first and second degree murder in connection with the surviving shooting victim as well as the newborn baby.

Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie are charged with accessory after the fact – first degree murder – for helping Malik evade arrest after the shooting. All three suspects were located at McDuffie’s home. They are in custody in DC pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0017572.

