UPDATE: Former Prince George’s County Police Department Lieutenant Sentenced to 16 Months in Federal Prison for Tax Evasion

Defendant Admitted that He Erased and Reset His Cell Phone as Federal Agents Arrived to Execute a Search Warrant at His Residence

UPDATE 5/15/2023: U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman sentenced Edward Scott Finn, age 48, of Dunkirk, Maryland, to 16 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for a tax evasion charge. Finn is a former Lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and owned and operated Edward Finn Inc. (EFI), a private company. Judge Boardman also ordered Finn to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss, $367,765.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Acting Special Agent in Charge Kareem A. Carter of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron said, “Law enforcement officers are not above the law and we will hold them accountable—as we would anyone—for their criminal actions.”

“To maintain faith in our nation’s tax system, all Americans, including those in positions of public trust, must be held accountable for paying their fair share,” said Kareem A. Carter, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Washington D.C. Field Office. “IRS Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate those who intentionally conceal income and file false returns.”



“Despite Finn’s position of trust as an officer of the law, he lied and stole from the government. He used his Secondary Law Enforcement Employment (SLEE) to propel his greed,” said Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “Today’s sentence articulates financial crimes do not pay.”

According to his plea agreement and other court documents, from approximately December 26, 1995 to April 26, 2021, Finn was a member of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD). Members of the PGPD were allowed to work part-time outside employment in addition to their full-time duties, known as Secondary Law Enforcement Employment (SLEE). According to the plea agreement and court documents, from 2014 to 2021, Finn used EFI and employed off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties, to manage and operate his SLEE business.

Finn admitted that he underreported a total of more than $1.3 million of EFI income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. During that time frame, Finn deposited checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts or non-EFI bank accounts over which Finn had signature authority. Finn also created false business expenses to lower his tax due by writing checks to relatives and friends for purported services performed; and used business funds to purchase a boat, a car, and other items for his personal use. This underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $367,765.

Further, Finn admitted that on April 22, 2021, as federal agents announced their presence at his front door to execute a search warrant on his residence, Finn initiated the erasure and resetting of his cellphone. Finn then opened the front door to his residence and law enforcement recovered the phone in the master bedroom.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the IRS-CI and the FBI and for their work in the investigation and thanked the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, Jr., who prosecuted this case.



Edward Scott Finn, age 48, of Dunkirk, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a federal tax evasion charge. Finn is a former Lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and owned and operated Edward Finn Inc. (EFI), a private company.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

According to his plea agreement and other court documents, from approximately December 26, 1995 to April 26, 2021, Finn was a member of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD). Members of the PGPD were allowed to work part-time outside employment in addition to their full-time duties, known as Secondary Law Enforcement Employment (SLEE).

According to the plea agreement and court documents, from 2014 to 2021, Finn used EFI and employed off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties, to manage and operate his SLEE business.

Finn admitted that he underreported a total of more than $1.3 million of EFI income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. During that time frame, Finn deposited checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts or non-EFI bank accounts over which Finn had signature authority. Finn also created false business expenses to lower his tax due by writing checks to relatives and friends for purported services performed; and used business funds to purchase a boat, a car, and other items for his personal use. This underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $367,765.

Finn admitted that on April 22, 2021, as federal agents announced their presence at his front door to execute a search warrant on his residence, Finn initiated the erasure and resetting of his cellphone. Finn then opened the front door to his residence and law enforcement recovered the phone in the master bedroom.

Finn faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for tax evasion. As detailed in his plea agreement, Finn will also be required to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss, $367,765. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for Finn on October 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the IRS-CI and the FBI and for their work in the investigation and thanked the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Sullivan, who is prosecuting this case.



A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Edward Scott Finn, age 46, of Dunkirk, Maryland, for the federal charges of attempting to evade or defeat taxes for tax years 2014 through 2019.

Finn is a Lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and owned and operated Edward Finn Inc. (EFI). EFI employs off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties.

Finn was arrested on April 22, 2021 and had an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms.

The federal charges were announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Acting Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Finn allegedly omitted a total of $1.3 million of EFI income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. During that time frame, the affidavit alleges that Finn deposited approximately $1,397,295 of checks written for services from EFI into his personal bank account or into his children’s bank accounts. These security service deposits were not reported as income on EFI’s corporate tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2019, nor as income on Finn’s personal tax returns. This underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $484,281.



If convicted, Finn faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of five counts of attempting to evade and defeat taxes. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the IRS-CI and the FBI and for their work in the investigation and thanked the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas M. Sullivan and Thomas P. Windom, who are prosecuting this case.

Prince George’s County Police Department Press Release – Prince George’s County Police Lieutenant Edward Finn has been arrested and is now facing five federal charges of attempting to evade or defeat taxes. The allegations are connected to a security company Finn owns and operates in the region.

“The charges against Lieutenant Finn are deeply concerning and disappointing. PGPD officers are expected to operate professionally and uphold the law while both on and off duty. If any officer breaks the law, they should and will be held accountable. This agency is fully cooperating with our federal partners in this on-going investigation,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

The Prince George’s County Police Department suspended Finn’s police powers in March on an unrelated administrative matter.

Finn has been with the agency since 1995 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

All questions regarding the federal charges against Finn should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland.

