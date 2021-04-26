UPDATE: Three Victims Shot in St. Mary’s County in One Hour, Three Flown to Trauma Centers

UPDATE 4/27/2021: Multiple citizens have contacted SMNEWSNET asking why we have not covered the other reports of gunshots throughout Great Mills and Lexington Park on Sunday, April 25, 2021. We were not aware of any other incidents, and we are currently looking into them.

On Sunday night, April 25, 2021, police responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of gunshots.

Responding Officers found at least one residence, and one vehicle struck by gunfire.

No known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If you hear or see anything suspious, or incidents related to gunshots, please call 911 as soon as they happen.

UPDATE 4/26/2021: On April 25, 2021, at approximately 8:41 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45500 block of Coronado Drive in Great Mills, for the reported shooting involving multiple victims.

Two male victims were located, ages 18 and 13. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers and are listed in stable condition.

Following the initial shooting, a second shooting was reported at approximately 9:34 p.m. in the 21600 block of Eric Road in Lexington Park. Deputies located a 22-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigations. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

4/25/2021: On Sunday, April 25, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Mojave Drive and Coronado Drive in Great Mills, for the report of multiple gunshot victims.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim on Coronado Drive, and one victim on Mojave Drive.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for a 13-year-old male, and a 18-year-old male.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and transported two patients to area trauma centers for their injuries. A third person was also reported to be shot, but their wound was superficial and they did not require transportation to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and a unknown vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.



As First Responders were cleaning equipment and preparing to return to service, they were alerted at approximately 9:45 p.m., to the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for his injuries.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 responded and transported the victim to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was driven to his residence in the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard after being shot in the area of Eric Road and Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park.

Officers arrived in the area the shooting took place and located multiple shell casings from two different firearms on the scene. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area and reported at least two different firearms being fired.

One witness told SMNEWSNET his residence on Eric Road was struck by gunfire. At least one vehicle was also struck multiple times.

Police are investigating both shootings. Updates will be provided when they become available.

