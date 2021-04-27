Calvert County Detectives Seeking Identity of Prescription Fraud Suspect

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a prescription fraud that occurred on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The suspect pictured below entered the CVS Pharmacy, located at 10095 Ward Road in Dunkirk, MD and attempted to pass a fraudulent prescription.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and short dreadlock hair. He was wearing the clothing pictured and had two diamond-like earrings. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver SUV, possibly a 2004-2009 Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Deputy W. McDowell at Wyatt.McDowell@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 21-18153.

