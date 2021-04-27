PHOTOS: Detectives Working to Locate SUV in Connection With 2020 Murder

Homicide Unit detectives are asking the community to help locate an SUV in connection with a homicide that took place in December of 2020 in the Marlton area of Upper Marlboro. The victim in the fatal shooting is 31-year-old Awa Ebi of Upper Marlboro.

In addition to finding the SUV, investigators would like to speak to the owner as part of the on-going investigation.

On December 28, 2020, officers responded to the 7900 block of Trumps Hill Road. The victim was located in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0060594.

