SMECO Opens New Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Charles County

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) announced the opening of the first of its SMECO EV Recharge public charging stations for electric vehicles in Charles County. The station is located at Laurel Springs Regional Park on Radio Station Road in La Plata.

Additional charging stations at White Plains Regional Park, the Charles County Department of Health in White Plains, the Port Tobacco Community Center, and the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center on Post Office Road are expected to be operational by the end of May.

Jeff Shaw, SMECO’s Vice President of Distributed Energy and Sustainability, recently taped an interview with Beth Groth, Planner III, Charles County Planning and Growth Management. The interview segment will air on “Your Charles County” on Comcast cable channel 95 and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/YzCT5_Xrhk4.

Two charging stations located in St. Mary’s County are online and SMECO is working with Calvert and Prince George’s counties to designate suitable locations for new charging stations, as well. Up to 60 SMECO EV Recharge charging stations will be installed over the next four years as part of a pilot program authorized by the Public Service Commission. The SMECO EV Recharge installations will include Level 2 chargers and DC-powered fast chargers (DCFC) available for public use.

EV owners can use the Greenlots Mobile App to find the nearest station, start and end charging, make payments, and receive real-time notifications. SMECO’s EV Recharge stations will serve the growing population of electric vehicle owners who are transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles. The Level 2 chargers will cost 18 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and the DCFC will cost 34 cents per kWh. SMECO’s EV Recharge rates are based on average costs for other charging stations and are subject to change.

For introductory information about electric vehicles (EV) and factors to consider before purchasing an EV, visit SMECO’s website at smeco.coop/EVintro. For more detailed information about battery and hybrid EV models, driving range, battery capacity, cost savings, charging stations, and more, go to smeco.coop/chooseEV