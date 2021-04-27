St. Mary’s County Library Announces Expanded Hours for Libraries Starting Monday, May 3, 2021

St. Mary’s County Library is pleased to announce that we will be expanding the hours open to the public at our Library buildings starting on Monday, May 3 to Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Library will be closed on Sundays.

Curbside services by appointment at Lexington Park Library and Charlotte Hall Library will continue to be available on Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pickup at the drive-thru at Leonardtown Library will be available by appointment Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The public is welcome to browse the collection and use public computers, copiers, and fax machines. Precautions remain in place that we ask all customers to respect. We continue to maintain a rigorous cleaning schedule, and returned items will continue to be quarantined. Due to the uncertain nature of the pandemic, there is always a possibility that the St. Mary’s County Library will return to only curbside service or close one or all branches once again for an extended period (such actions may be necessary if any of our employees contract the virus or if other circumstances make these actions our safest course forward.)

In addition to safety precautions, the St. Mary’s County Library also has an app available on both the Google Play store and Apple Store which allows customers to avoid the line and checkout items with their own mobile device. The app allows customers to check their account, search the catalog, save library card numbers directly in the app, check out digital content, and even scan a book’s ISBN to instantly see if we have it in our collection! Access all of our digital content including eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines and more – with quick links to apps from Overdrive, Hoopla, and RBdigital.

What restrictions will be in place?

Masks are required in the building for both staff and customers over the age of two. Masks must cover the mouth and nose.

All customers are asked to maintain a social distance of 6’ between one another. Our buildings have been prepared to accommodate social distancing. Some computers have been taken offline, some seating has been removed or otherwise covered, and there are marked waiting points for our customers in line to check out materials. Customers entering with children are asked to stay together, and please make sure to help children maintain social distance from other customers.

Wipes will be available for customers to use in sanitizing and keyboard covers will be used to protect public keyboards.

Computer assistance from staff will be limited due to the need for physical distancing. Employees are not to come within 6 feet of customers.

Library hours will be Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Libraries will be closed Sundays.

Customers or staff showing the symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to enter our buildings or use curbside service. Symptomatic visitors will be asked to leave.

Yes. In order to serve as many as possible, the existing curbside service will continue (and Drive-thru at Leonardtown). Call us for further details during our open hours at 301-475-2846.

How should I return my Library items?

The book drops on the exterior of all three Libraries are open as well as interior book drops in all locations. Please continue to return all items through the book drops. Staff will not accept materials returned by hand.

Can I request materials from Calvert Library or Charles County Public Library?

Yes. St. Mary’s County Library will continue to receive materials from our Southern Maryland partners, although items may be delayed more than usual due to implemented safety precautions.

When will you be opening the buildings more fully and/or withdrawing your social distancing measures?

Any further loosening of restrictions will depend on guidelines from the State and St. Mary’s County Health Department. We will continue to open services and reduce limitations as it is deemed safe to do so.

When will you be holding in-person programs and events again?

Any in-person programming or events will depend on guidelines from the State and St. Mary’s County Health Department. We are holding outdoor programs with safety measures such as social distancing in place this Summer. We do not anticipate any Library programs or events inside our locations through the Summer. To stay current with our programs and events, please visit our website, social media, or update your email with the Library to receive our e-newsletters.

Can I (or my group or organization) use the meeting rooms?

No, the meeting rooms will not be available for public use at this time.

Can I (or my group or organization) use the study rooms?

Yes, study rooms are available to reserve through our online portal on the Library website up to 2 days in advance. Individuals or groups are limited to 3 hours of study room use per day. All policies of the St. Mary’s County Library, including COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a mask, must be observed in the study rooms.

What if I have materials to donate?

Unfortunately, St. Mary’s County Library is not able to accept donations at this time. The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library are able to accept donations at this time. Donations must be dropped off in the black bins outside the rear entrance of 23250 Hollywood Rd in Leonardtown (the old Leonardtown Library). Donations may be dropped off Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please do not leave donations outside of these hours.

How do I know Library materials are safe?

All materials, once returned, will be quarantined for 2 days to ensure that any potential for contamination is removed, following best practices recommended by the State Library Resource Center. Please allow up to 5 days for items to clear your account after you have returned them.

Are your buildings safe?

Our buildings receive a daily cleaning from the County and we also have a daily schedule for sanitizing. We have placed portable air filters throughout our buildings and are promoting a safe environment as much as possible. As with any public space, there is no guarantee of safety. Due to the frequency of customer visits and the characteristics of the COVID-19 virus, there is a risk of contracting the virus by being in the Library and using Library equipment.