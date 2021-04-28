Two Charles County First Responders & the “Latham Family” Will be on Family Feud, May 4, 2021

April 27, 2021

Justin Lucas posted on Facebook, the following information:
This is your 1 week reminder! The Latham Family, Dean, Taylor, Justin, Donald and Jimmy from Indian Head Maryland will be on Family Feud next Tuesday night May 4th at 8:30 on WDCA!!! If you are not in the Washington DC area, go to www.familyfeud.com to determine your Channel and time! Don’t worry, we will remind you again next week!

Also, the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept & Rescue Squad posted on their Facebook page, the following:
Mark your calendars one week from today. On May 4th at 8:30 p.m., tune in to watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud on WDCA. You will see two of our own Potomac Heights VFD&RS members competing. If you are not in the Washington DC area, go to www.familyfeud.com to determine your channel and time!




