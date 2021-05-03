Barn and House Severely Damaged After Fire in Hughesville, No Injuries Reported, One Cat Saved

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., firefighters from Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Prince George’s Counties responded to 15975 Covington Road in Brandywine, for the reported barn on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 60×50 foot barn fully engulfed in flames and collapsed on the ground, with extensions into two trailers, sheds, and a one-story residence.

Firefighters working for approximately one hour to extinguish the fire, which had spread through the entire roof/attic of the residence and caused severe damage.

One family pet cat was located and reunited with its owner. No injuries were reported.

The owner has been identified as Barbara Duley, and the estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $150,000.00

40 firefighters from Charles, Prince George’s County, St. Mary’s and Calvert County responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a passer-by.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.

