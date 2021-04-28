St. Mary’s County Health Department Reopens for Select Walk-In Services on Monday, May 3, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will reopen to walk-in customers for the following services beginning Monday, May 3, 2021:

All incoming customers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature check, and will be required to wear a mask/face covering. Additionally, the number of individuals allowed in the waiting room will be limited to ensure physical distancing. Customers are encouraged to limit the number of people they bring to their appointment, unless caregiver support is needed for services.

Appointments for services continue to be available and highly encouraged for reduced wait-times. Community members may also receive assistance relating to these and other health department programs online at smchd.org and via telephone at (301) 475-4330. Please note: health insurance applications/assistance can be processed via telephone.

Environmental Health Services – The Environmental Health Division has maintained operations throughout the COVID-19 closure and will continue to provide services primarily via field operations and also phone, email, and other online tools. In-person appointments will be provided in cases where online services are not possible, and can be scheduled by calling the Environmental Health Division at (301) 475-4321.

COVID-19 Services – COVID-19 testing will continue to be available without an appointment. For more information on local testing options, please visit: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing. COVID-19 vaccination requires an individual appointment and is offered at SMCHD vaccination clinics held off-site; COVID-19 vaccine is not available onsite at SMCHD. For more information on local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.