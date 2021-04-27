VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary of Lexington Park Papa John’s Pizza

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person depicted in the attached video in a burglary investigation. On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:56 a.m., the suspect smashed the glass in the front door of the Papa John’s Pizza on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and entered the business. Once inside, the suspect tried to open several drawers without success before fleeing the premises.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Zachary Jerew at 301-475-4200, ext. 78154 or email zachary.jerew@stmarysmd.com. Case # 21764-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

