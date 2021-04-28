No Arm Left Behind: Governor Hogan Announces Drive-Thru, No-Appointment Vaccinations at Six Flags, Regency Furniture Stadium, and Ripken Stadium

Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland has begun drive-thru, no-appointment vaccinations at the Six Flags America, Regency Furniture Stadium, and Ripken Stadium mass vaccination sites.

Marylanders are now able to drive up to these sites for a vaccination without an appointment.

Maryland providers have now administered more than 4.43 million vaccines. According to CDC data, 58.9% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 83.5% of Marylanders 65 and older.

“Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” said Governor Hogan. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same—to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one.”



No-appointment vaccinations are now available at nine mass vaccination sites:

NEW : Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NEW : Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

NEW : Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Dr.

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.*

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Note that walk-up times and vaccination capacity may vary, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand. Individuals in need of only a second dose may utilize walk-up lines. Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The fastest way to get through a mass vaccination site and be guaranteed a vaccine is by pre-registering at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

*Note that no-appointment vaccinations will not be offered at these sites on the days of large sporting events.