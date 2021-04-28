Governor Hogan Statement on State Board of Education Vote to Require Full In-Person Learning for 2021-22 School Year

April 28, 2021

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement welcoming the Maryland State Board of Education’s unanimous vote requiring Maryland school systems to offer full in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year:

“The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now. To encourage the safe reopening of schools, the state has committed more than $1.2 billion in funding, prioritized teachers for vaccines, and provided all the necessary PPE, testing, and guidance. Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning. To address the academic and emotional toll of prolonged online instruction, today’s vote is an important step toward getting things back to normal.”

