Capital Electric Plans Expansion and Jobs in Prince George’s County

Capital Lighting and Supply, LLC (DBA Capital Electric), a privately-owned, electrical distributor that provides electrical and lighting products in the Mid Atlantic area, is expanding its headquarters in Prince George’s County. The company will construct a new 362,880 square-foot build-to-suit warehouse and office facility at 8711 Westphalia Road, being developed by Trammell Crow Company.

Capital Electric, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the French company, Sonepar, is set to hire 10 additional full-time employees over the next four years to supplement its existing workforce of more than 230 associates located in Upper Marlboro.

“We moved our headquarters from Alexandria, Virginia to Prince George’s County, Maryland in 2008 and never looked back. The expansion of our home is a testament to our commitment to the county and state,” said Andrew Esce, president of Capital Electric. “We’re excited to partner with the Maryland Department of Commerce and Prince George’s County to expand our opportunities to grow. The state-of-the-art facility will enable Capital Electric to offer a wider breadth of products, create efficiencies that will help us better meet the needs of our customers in the region, and create new job opportunities in Prince George’s County.”

“For more than a decade, Capital Electric has invested in Prince George’s County, and this expansion reaffirms the company’s dedication to doing business in Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We are happy to support the company’s growth plan and further our partnership in the years to come.”

To assist with costs related to the development project, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $250,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, formerly the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF), contingent on job creation and capital investment. Prince George’s County has also approved an additional $250,000 conditional loan to assist with the project.

“The expansion of Capital Electric is a growth opportunity that will not only benefit the company, but also the state of Maryland and Prince George’s County through job creation and regional capital investment possibilities,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “We are excited to see the outcomes of this project and its benefits for everyone involved.”



“Prince George’s County welcomed Capital Electric when it relocated to Upper Marlboro in 2008 with 131 employees providing a growth oriented, customer focused business model and a loyal customer base,” said David Iannucci, president and CEO of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation. “Today, with more than 230 full time employees, we are proud of the role that Prince George’s played in facilitating the relocation and expansion of Capital Electric’s headquarters and warehouse as it continues to bring 21century state-of-the-art technology to their operations.”

“Capital Electric’s new headquarters represents the culmination of years of close collaboration with state, county and local leaders. Trammell Crow Company is thrilled to have played a role in keeping jobs and economic development within the county,” said David Neuman, managing director of Trammell Crow Company.

About Maryland Commerce – The Maryland Department of Commerce stimulates private investment and creates jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing financial assistance to Maryland companies. The Department promotes the State’s many economic advantages and markets local products and services at home and abroad to spur economic development and international investment, trade and tourism. Because they are major economic generators, the Department also supports the Arts, film production, sports and other special events. For more information, visit commerce.maryland.gov.

About Capital Electric – Capital Electric, a Sonepar company, is The Electrical Distributor of Choice in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. We provide electrical products, lighting, and related solutions to contractors, builders, and end users. With over 70 branch locations, we serve customers in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Capital Electric is dedicated to delivering excellence in service, products from the finest manufacturers, industry training, extensive application expertise, and customized, comprehensive solutions to our customers. For more information, visit capitalelectricsupply.com.

About Sonepar USA – Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services. Through a dense network of 100 brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 45,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of €23 billion in 2020. Sonepar makes its customers’ lives easier, over the counter, visiting customers, by phone or online, however we’re needed. Sonepar’s ambition is to become “La Référence” – the standard-setter for all its stakeholders.