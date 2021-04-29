Albert Daniel “Danny” Robinson, 72, of Huntingtown, MD passed away on April 26, 2021 at his residence.

Born October 5, 1948 in Warrenton, NC, he was the son of the late Robert Lewis Robinson and Helen Quinn Robinson.

Danny served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. During his enlistment, he received an Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Combat Infantryman Badge. He was a Field Engineer for over thirty five years.

Danny enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, boating, yard sale-ing, watching the Nationals baseball team and NASCAR, being outdoors and playing “Tunk”. He was a proud member of the VFW and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 10 years.

Danny is survived by his wife, Anita Wile Robinson; his daughter, Leah Jean Barbato and husband, Keith; his sister, Brenda Robinson Sotelo and husband, Alberto; his niece, Joy Moseley and husband Josh and their children, Clay and Gracelyn; his mother-in-law, Ruby Wile; his lifelong friend, Hadley Bland; and countless friends that became family through the years. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Robinson, Wayne Robinson, and Timmy Robinson; his father-in-law Bruce Wile; and brother-in-law Bennet Wile.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Meals on Wheels chapter.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.