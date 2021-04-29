St. Mary’s County Commissioners Present Proclamation to St. Mary’s County Bar Association

On April 27, 2020, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Maryland, issued a proclamation honoring Law Day and presented it to the St. Mary’s County Bar Association.

Law Day, held annually on May 1, is a national day set aside to celebrate the rule of law. Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share.

The 2021 Law Day theme—Advancing the Rule of Law, Now—reminds all of us that we the people share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty, and pursue justice. The rule of law is the bedrock of American rights and liberties—in times of calm and unrest alike.

The St. Mary’s County Bar Association looks forward to the return of normalcy, so that it can once again partner with the St. Mary’s County Office on Aging & Human Services to once again provide some pro bono service to our County’s aging population.

