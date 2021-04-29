Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Stole Cash from Register at California Holiday Inn Express

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in a theft investigation. On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:23 p.m., the suspect, who was not a registered guest, stole cash from the drawers at the front desk while unattended at the Holiday Inn Express on Abell House Lane in California.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Christopher Palmer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78162 or email christopher.palmer@stmarysmd.com. Case # 22558-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

