Governor Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate, and Ends Restrictions on Outdoor Dining Beginning Saturday, May 1, 2021

With consistent improvements in key statewide health metrics and a fast pace of vaccinations, Governor Larry Hogan lifted the outdoor mask mandate in Maryland and all restrictions for outdoor dining. The governor also announced that the state has entered a new phase of its vaccination campaign, moving to direct scheduling at mass vaccination sites and continuing to expand points of distribution.

“As our vaccinations continue to expand and our health metrics continue to improve, we expect to be able to take additional actions in the weeks ahead and to return to a sense of normalcy,” said Governor Hogan. “However, I want to stress once again that the fastest way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY:

OUTDOOR MASK MANDATE. Masks and face coverings are no longer required outdoors in the State of Maryland. Lifting the outdoor masking order is in line with new CDC guidance.Face coverings are still required for all Marylanders at all large ticketed venues as well as indoors at all public and private businesses and when using public transportation. Marylanders who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks, especially when physical distancing is not possible.

Read the updated executive order.

EFFECTIVE SATURDAY, MAY 1:

OUTDOOR DINING. Standing service may resume outdoors at bars and restaurants and all restrictions related to outdoor dining capacity and distancing will be lifted. Seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain in place indoors at bars and restaurants.

Read the updated Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

DIRECT SCHEDULING AT MASS VACCINATION SITES. Beginning Saturday, all eligible Marylanders can immediately book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).



Pre-registration will end tomorrow, April 29. By the end of the day on Friday, April 30, all Marylanders who have already pre-registered will be contacted for an appointment.

MASS VACCINATION SITES. Twelve mass vaccination sites are open and fully operational across the state. The 13th and final site is opening in Howard County this Friday, April 30, at the Mall in Columbia and is anticipating a record opening day of 1,000 vaccinations.

VACCINE EQUITY TASK FORCE. The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force has now completed 232 missions and is adding dozens of clinics each week, including a new clinic opening Friday, April 30, at Morgan State University.

NO ARM LEFT BEHIND. Individuals in need of additional assistance to get vaccinated—including homebound patients and those in need of transportation—can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

