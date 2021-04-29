St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: Remembering DFC. Jason Bush

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office fondly remember DFC. Jason Bush.

Deputy Bush passed away two years ago on April 29, 2019, after a courageous and hard-fought battle against cancer. He was 34 years old.

Jason was a native of Prince George’s County and a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. After graduation, Jason went to work with Prince George’s County government as a civilian investigator, investigating workplace harassment claims. Jason had built a solid reputation in his career but always wanted to be a police officer.

Jason was hired by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10, 2015 and then attended the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, Class 42 and graduated on June 3, 2016 distinguishing himself amongst his peers. Once he graduated from the academy he enthusiastically worked in the Patrol Division, working diligently each day serving the public. Jason served as a Patrol Officer from his graduation on June 3, 2016 until his death on April 29, 2019.

Capt. David Yingling, Commander of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, said, “When I first met Jason he distinguished himself with his kind spirit and his commitment to others. He was a peacemaker on the road and patiently treating everyone he contacted with tremendous respect. Jason’s grace under pressure and dignity were such an inspiration to those he served with.”

On March 9, 2019, Jason was awarded with the Sheriff’s Office Gold Medal of Valor – the agency’s highest award – which was later presented to him at his home by Sheriff Tim Cameron and Capt. Yingling in the presence of Jason’s Patrol Squad.

