Flag Status Alert: United States Flag and Maryland Flag at Half-Staff for Death of Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has ordered the United States Flag and Maryland State Flag be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset on the day of interment (not yet known).

This action is in honor of Corporal Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department, who died in the line of duty on April 28, 2021

The Delaware State Police have arrested 30-year-old Randon D. Wilkerson in connection with the assaults that occurred in Yorkshire Estates.

At approximately 5:12 a.m., on Sunday April 25, 2021, Delmar Police Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community for a report of a fight in progress. The 9-1-1 caller reported one of the occupants, who was later identified as Randon Wilkerson, was being disorderly, fighting with other residents of the house, and destroying items inside the residence. Moments later, a separate 9-1-1 call was received from a neighbor across the street from the original caller, stating he and his wife had been assaulted by a male subject. The caller then stated the assailant was no longer at his house.

Corporal Keith Heacook responded to the house of the initial call and was met with a physical confrontation with Wilkerson inside the home.

The dispatchers began checking on Cpl. Heacook and received no response. At that time, additional officers were dispatched and a Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived on scene to find Cpl. Heacook unconscious inside the residence. Officers from Laurel Police Department arrived on scene, and upon pulling Cpl. Heacook from the house, began First Aid until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. Cpl. Heacook was transported to TidalHeath in Salisbury and then given a police escort to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with significant head injuries.

The investigation into the separate, but related assault, which involved an elderly couple across the street revealed, Wilkerson knocked on the back door of residence and was met by the 73-year-old male victim. The male victim was then assaulted as Wilkerson entered the house and then struck numerous times with a glass object. Wilkerson then repeatedly assaulted a 76-year-old female with the same object before fleeing the house. Both of those victims sustained significant injury and were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. The female victim was later transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Randon Wilkerson was observed by the allied police agencies walking on the rear of the property of the first 9-1-1 call and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Troop 5 in Bridgeville and charged with the following:

Attempted Murder 1st

Assault 1st (2 counts)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (2 counts)

Burglary 1st

Assault 3rd

Terroristic Threatening

Randon Wilkerson was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $451,000.00 cash bond.

The Delaware State Police is continuing the investigation into both events and is working collaboratively with the Delmar Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other involved agencies.

“Corporal Keith Heacook is a 22 year veteran and has been employed with our department since 1998.” said Chief Ivan Barkley of Delmar Police Department, “He is a husband, son, brother, and father. Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured. Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward. We appreciate the support from the Delaware State Police, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other agencies who responded and are assisting with this investigation.”

Presented by Delaware State Police PIO, Master Corporal Gary Fournier

