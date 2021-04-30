Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:

New Businesses

Flying Frog Aerial Yoga and Fitness, LLC

24 South Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick

443-684-7880

JDT Electric, Inc.

Dunkirk

301-399-2332

Nearly Perfect Woodworking

Lusby

443-975-1286

Planet Fitness

865 North Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick

410-846-2799

Rack Room Shoes

124 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

443-632-5427

Triple Wilson Construction, LLC

Prince Frederick

202-809-0931

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.