Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:
New Businesses
Flying Frog Aerial Yoga and Fitness, LLC
24 South Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick
443-684-7880
JDT Electric, Inc.
Dunkirk
301-399-2332
Nearly Perfect Woodworking
Lusby
443-975-1286
Planet Fitness
865 North Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick
410-846-2799
Rack Room Shoes
124 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
443-632-5427
Triple Wilson Construction, LLC
Prince Frederick
202-809-0931
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.