Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Search of Host Families for 2021 Season

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are looking for host families for fully vaccinated professional baseball players for the summer.

Become a part of the Blue Crabs family and receive awesome benefits and rewards!

We are looking for families to take in our players from May 14, to early October.

All that a host family is asked to provide is a place for the player to sleep, shower, and clean his laundry.

For hosting a player, you will receive:

Free Tickets to all games, host family recognition at the end of the season, random luxury suite nights throughout the season, and so much more!

Please reach out to Courtney Knichel at cknichel@somdbluecrabs.com for more information!

