Charles County Last Day of School for Students is Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The last day of school for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students for the 2020-21 school year is Wednesday, June 16. The last day of school for teachers is Thursday, June 17. The following is the end-of-year schedule for students.

Friday, June 11: two-hour early dismissal for all students (in-person and virtual/report card preparation time for teachers).

Monday, June 14: two-hour early dismissal for all students (in-person and virtual/report card preparation time for teachers). This is the last day of in-person school for students who attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays (A-Day students/last names A-K). These students attend school virtually on June 15.

Tuesday, June 15: two-hour early dismissal for all students (in-person and virtual/teacher planning). This is the last day of in-person school for students who attend school on Thursdays and Fridays (B-Day students/last names L-Z). These students attend school virtually on June 14.

Wednesday, June 16: two-hour early dismissal for students/student last day (asynchronous day/teacher planning).

Phase 2 students will continue to attend school four days per week until the end of the school year. The last day of in-person learning for Phase 2 students is Tuesday, June 15.

Report cards for all students will be posted online in ParentVue and StudentVue accounts on Monday, June 28.

Additionally, the following end-of-year dates apply to other CCPS staff.

12-month teachers’ last day is June 29.

11-month certificated staff last day is June 25.

10.5-month certificated staff last day is June 24.

11-month support staff last day is June 29.

10.5-month support staff last day is June 29.

10-month support staff last day is June 17.