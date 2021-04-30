Calvert County April Drug Take Back Day a Huge Success, Approximately 160 lbs. of Medications Disposed Of

On April 24, Calvert County residents disposed of approximately 160 lbs. of unused and expired medications in an effort to keep them from falling into the wrong hands and being misused. Collections from the three community center sites included 62 bottles of opioid pain medications, over 550 bottles of non-opioid prescription medications, 135 bottles of over the counter medications and cough syrup and various other items, such as patches, inhalers, and pet medications.

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. (CAASA) in partnership with Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Behavioral Health sponsored the April 24th event in an effort to help residents safely dispose of medications, provide prevention information and Narcan training to those who visited the collection sites. “Those who stopped by the sites were appreciative of our efforts and given free Deterra® prescription drug disposal packets and information on the county’s 24/7 drop box locations,” stated Debbi Mister, President, CAASA Board of Directors.

CAASA encourages residents to dispose of their unused/expired medications regularly at the drop boxes located at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, 30 Church Street, Prince Frederick or the Maryland State Police, Barrack “U”, 210 Main Street, Prince Frederick. Sharps containers can be disposed of at the Sheriff’s Office in the marked drop box or at the Solid Waste Convenience Centers in marked containers.

Additionally, certain pharmacies will accept the return of medications. – To find a pharmacy near you. Click here.