Bay District Conducting Training Burn on Sunday, May 2, 2021

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department along with visiting departments will be conducting a training burn on a residence located at Point Lookout Road and Cullison Lane in Lexington Park.

Firefighters will be conducting training scenarios in the residence that was donated to the department, and will be operating on the scene from approximately 7:00 a.m, to late in the afternoon.

Flames and smoke will be visible from Point Lookout Road, and smoke is expected to cause little to no visibility at times in the area.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area throughout the day, please watch for First Responders.