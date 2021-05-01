St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open for the 2021 Season

Saturday, May 1, 2021, St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets opening for the 2021 season. Customers will find a variety of locally grown and locally made products from eggs, meats and cheeses to soap, cider and apple pie.

• North St. Mary’s County Farmers Market is open for the season, currently located at the Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall. Open 8:00 a.m., to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday (starting May 1, 2021)

• Home Grown Farm Market, located at the Big Red Barn at 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, open 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., on Saturdays. For up-to-date market information, click here.

• California Farmers Market, located in the BAE parking lot at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Town Creek Drive in California, open 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., on Saturdays – for up-to-date market information, click here.

All markets will be operated in the traditional walk-up fashion. For the 2021 season, county Farmers Markets will adhere to all current health orders regarding face coverings and physical distancing guidance. For the safety of the public and vendors, masks will be required for market transactions.

For questions, please contact Lisa Ledman lisa.ledman@stmarysmd.com or call 240-309-4022.