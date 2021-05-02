AUDIO: Father and Daughter Dead After Drowning in Waldorf, Third Victim in Critical Condition

UPDATE 5/2/2021: On May 1, 2021 at 5:58 p.m., Charles County Emergency Services (911) received calls regarding multiple drowning victims in a pool at a residence in the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane in Waldorf.

A Fire Unit from Station 3 in Waldorf with four personnel were the first to arrive on the scene. They observed three victims at the bottom of the pool and immediately jumped in to rescue them. All three victims were removed from the water and CPR was initiated by Fire/EMS and a police officer. The victims were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where two of the victims, a 7-year-old girl and her 44-year-old father, were pronounced deceased. The third victim, a 17-year-old male, was flown to Children’s Hospital Center in critical condition. Two firefighters were injured during the water rescue and were transported to the hospital, treated and later released.

The initial investigation revealed the homeowners were hosting a birthday party. The victims were among the guests. During the party, the seven-year-old girl jumped into an in-ground pool, which was uncovered and open. According to family, she did not know how to swim. Her father quickly jumped in to rescue her, but he was unable to swim. A seventeen-year-old male who was at the party observed what was happening and jumped in to help. All three victims took on too much water and drowned.

Detectives are in the process of positively identifying the child’s name. Her father has been identified as Haffis Olanrewaju Agboola of Hyattsville.

The 17-year-old is not being identified at this time.

The investigation is continuing.

UPDATE 5/2/2021: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Drowning is defined as “the PROCESS of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion/immersion in a liquid. If someone has difficulty breathing as a result of being underwater, then they have drowned.” Why is a definition so important you may ask?

The means drowning is a process that is NOT always fatal, just like strokes and heart attacks do not always end in death. People survive heart attacks and strokes often, but occasionally they have complications. The same is true for drowning. Thousands of people survive drowning with no complications and sometimes they may have various degrees of brain damage from oxygen deprivation.