One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned in water.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle rolled over the Northbound lane guardrail before landing upright in a lake.

Good Samaritans and witnesses arrived on the scene before First Responders and assisted the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported the vehicles right rear tire blew and caused the operator to lose control of the vehicle.

The single occupant was transported by Maryland State police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

