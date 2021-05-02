Effective Immediately, Naval District Washington Returns to Health Protection Condition Bravo / Bravo Plus

May 2, 2021

Installations under Bravo include Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Naval Support Activity Washington, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Activity South Potomac while Naval Support Activity Annapolis is under HPCON Bravo Plus.

This order applies to military and civilian personnel assigned to Naval District Washington. Personnel should continue to follow CDC guidance as well as state and city guidance and precautionary measures.

Check with your installation for additional specific guidance.


