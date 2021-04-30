Lieutenant Harvey (Lou)

Lieutenant Harvey was born on April 28, 1936. Lieutenant transitioned peacefully from his home in Lusby, Maryland on April 16, 2021. Lou, as he was affectionately called, grew up in Holly Springs, Mississippi and received his formal education in Holly Springs, Mississippi. Lou is the eldest of seven children born to Arthur Sr. and Ella Harvey in Holly Springs, Mississippi. As a senior, he graduated from St Mary’s School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, he relocated his family to Washington, DC.

In the early 1960s, he worked at Yagee’s Print Shop. A few years later he found employment with Whitaker Brothers Print Shop. In 1968 he was hired to work at the Department of Transportation (DOT) in NW, DC, where he subsequently became the Lead Print Specialist. He was employed with DOT for 29 years, receiving accolades and the utmost respect from his colleagues. He retired as the Chief, Print Specialist from DOT in 1997. Once he retired, he went to work as a Security Guard at the Patuxent Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD.

Lieutenant was involved in numerous endeavors, including President of the following organizations: The Minority Business Alliance, The Jolly Gents Sportsman’s Club, Lott’s Enterprises of Maryland, Inc. and is a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Washington, DC. He was also a member of Maryland’s U.S. House of Representative Steny Hoyer’s 4th and 5th Congressional District’s Annual Black History Breakfast Committee.

Lieutenant was a loyal and faithful 20-year member of Zion United Methodist Church in Lexington Park, MD. During his free time, he enjoyed fishing, was a faithful Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles fan and loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved eating fried chicken with a cold Dr. Pepper soda.

In addition to his loving parents, Lou is preceded in death by his father-in-law, one son-in-law, two nieces and one nephew.

Lieutenant leaves to mourn and remember him with love and affection, a loving and dedicated wife of twenty-seven years, Linza M. Harvey; his children, Deborah J. Harvey, Denise D. Harvey, Cynthia Harvey-Pryor, Serita Johnson (Nathaniel), Theresa Harvey, Maurice D. Chase (Lauren), Joseph L. Thomas, Jr. (Sheryl), host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, mother-in-law, Lucy M. Taylor (Samuel); two sisters, Oressa Hallmon, Joyce Harris; four brothers, Arthur Jr. (Gail), John Harvey, Harris Harvey (Hilda), Lee Harvey (Meta); sisters-in-law, Agnes E. Dove (James), Laverne V. Spriggs, Marie C. Gough, Joyce A. Capell (Leonard), Theresa J. Sands; brothers-in-law, John A. Chase (Gwen) Vernon C. Gough and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.

On Friday, April 30, 2021, visitation will begin at 10 am until time of service at 12 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Rd, Great Mills, MD.