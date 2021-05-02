Warren J. Brown, Jr., 71 of Great Mills, MD, affectionately known as “Fat Joe”, passed away on April 26, 2021 at his residence, under hospice care, with his loving wife by his side. On Saturday, May 8, 2021, visitation will begin at 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at St. Mark UAME Church, 45685 Happyland Rd., Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

